Brenntag Energy Services will present its chemical solutions at Adipec, a global event dedicated to energy.

Adipec will take place from November 3 to 6, 2025, at the Adnec Centre in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Brenntag Energy Services is committed to providing cutting-edge chemical solutions across multiple sectors, including drilling, cementing, stimulation, production, refinery, and renewables.

As energy continues to drive the world’s economy, Brenntag’s mission is to support this transformation with innovative and sustainable solutions.

At Adipec 2025, the Brenntag Energy Services team will engage with industry leaders to discuss how its services can help shape a cleaner, more efficient future for the energy sector.

Jeroen Bakker, President Focused Industries and Services Brenntag Essentials EMEA: “At Brenntag, we believe innovation and collaboration are key to shaping the future of energy. ADIPEC is a vital platform for us to showcase how our chemical solutions support our customers in navigating the energy transition- safely, sustainably, and efficiently. Looking forward seeing our customers and supply partners in Abu Dhabi to discover how we can drive progress together!”

Brenntag will showcase its latest innovations at stand 15 585 in Hall 15.

