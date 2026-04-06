ABU DHABI: In a historic first, the UAE has become one of the world’s top 10 exporting countries, according to the latest figures from the World Trade Organisation’s (WTO) “World Trade Prospects and Statistics” report. This achievement reflects the UAE’s position as a vital hub on international supply chains and its growing contribution to the wider global economy.

The WTO report noted that the UAE’s goods and services trade has risen significantly in recent years, increasing from US$949 billion (AED3.5 trillion) in 2021 to US$1.637 trillion (AED6.014 trillion) in 2025.

The value of the UAE’s trade in goods reached US$1.33 trillion (AED4.9 trillion), with exports representing 53 percent of the total goods trade with the world. Meanwhile, services trade amounted to AED1.14 trillion, of which 61.4 percent were service exports to global markets.

The result was a trade surplus of AED584.1 billion in 2025, compared to AED492.3 billion in 2024, a year-on-year growth of 19 percent. These figures reflect the vital role the UAE plays in global trade, ranking 9th in the world in goods exports and 13th in goods imports during 2025.

The report also highlighted what it described as the exceptional growth in the UAE’s foreign trade in services, which reached AED1.14 trillion in 2025 – exceeding the AED1 trillion barrier for the first time. This reflects the UAE’s proactive economic and trade policies that have opened the nation to the world, making the UAE a role model in leadership, competitiveness, and openness.

The UAE’s contribution to global goods exports amounted to 3.3 percent, while goods imports accounted for 2.8 percent of the global total. In services, the UAE accounted for 2 percent of global exports, and 1.4 percent of global imports. In the digital services sector, which is witnessing rapid growth, the UAE ranked 25th globally with an export value of US$33 billion (AED121.19 billion), contributing 0.6 percent of the world’s exports of digital services. This vital sector constitutes 17 percent of the UAE’s total exports of services to the world.

Since 2014, the UAE has maintained its regional leadership, ranking first amongst Middle Eastern and African nations in trade with the world.

Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, said, “The UAE’s top 10 ranking in goods exports for the first time in history is a testament to our nations’ competitiveness and a reflection of the world’s confidence in our economy. Despite the current geopolitical challenges, we are determined to build on this success and cement our position on the global trade map.”

Al Zeyoudi added that the strength and diversity of the UAE economy is the foundation of this success. He noted the service sectors, which includes financial services, logistics, hospitality, information technology and transportation, have witnessed growth rates ranging from 9 percent to 14 percent, underlining the national economy’s ability to keep pace with global changes and overcome the geopolitical challenges that are currently affecting the region.

Al Zeyoudi explained that the UAE will continue to expand its trade partner network through the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) programme. This allows Emirati exporters, companies and factories to reach new markets barrier-free and enhances the global competitiveness of national products.

He noted that the UAE continues to work on developing its legislative and regulatory framework, as well as deploying modern technologies to improve the efficiency of supply chains.

Al Zeyoudi also reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to the principles of international cooperation in promoting the free flow of goods, services and capital, calling for reforms to the WTO in order to keep pace with the rapid changes in the global economy and ensure that all countries can participate in a fair and transparent system.

Al Zeyoudi concluded his statement by stressing that the UAE is accustomed to turning challenges into opportunities and that it is determined to pursue its vision of growth and development. He stressed with UAE will continue implementing open economic policies that prioritise sustainability and innovation in order to build a diversified economy. As is has proven in the recent past, the UAE’s foreign trade will demonstrate its resilience and continue its upward trajectory.

The WTO report addressed challenges facing global trade, particularly the slowdown in growth expected in 2026 as a result of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and rising energy prices. The report expects goods trade growth to slow to 1.9 percent in 2026 from 4.6 percent in 2025, with growth expected to return to 2.6 percent in 2027.

Growth in services trade is expected to slow to 4.8 percent in 2026 and then accelerate to 5.1 percent in 2027. If energy prices continue to rise, growth in goods trade could slow to 1.4 percent and services to 4.1 percent in 2026, according to the report.