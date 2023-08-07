ABU DHABI – Brazil’s Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Supply, Carlos Fávaro, who is on a state visit to the UAE, visited the Abu Dhabi headquarters of Agthia, the parent company of Al Foah - the world’s largest exporter of dates, accompanied by Ambassador Eliana Zugaib, Chargé d'affaires at the Embassy of Brazil in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting with Agthia and Al Foah's leadership, the delegation interacted with Mubarak Al Mansoori, President, Snacking & Government Relations, and discussed ways to expand collaboration, commercial ties, and trade, as well as Al Foah's pivotal role in promoting dates and their ingredients as a superfood in the region.

The populous nation is the world’s fifth-largest country and home to more than 200 million people. It is also a key market in Al Foah's new market entry strategy, alongside the US, Japan, and other countries. Al Foah’s products are currently present in more than 1000 stores across Brazil and achieved a tenfold increase in its exports to the country since 2021.

Carlos Fávaro, Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Supply in Brazil, said, “Brazil is the business and cultural gateway to South America, is an important trade partner for the UAE and Agthia. Today’s meeting with the Agthia and Al Foah team underscores the growing trade relationship between our two great nations, which has reached new heights in the past years”.

Mubarak Al Mansoori said, “The accelerated expansion of Agthia Group's exports to Brazil, particularly Al Foah dates, reflects our close relationship. Our partnership with the Brazilian government extends beyond commercial relations, as we cooperate to transfer Al Foah's expertise in the dates processing industry. We look forward to collaborating closely with Brazilian experts and forging a mutually beneficial strategic alliance."

Al Foah serves a network of more than 24,000 date farmers across the UAE, bringing knowledge, technology, and support to nurture high-quality crops. The company produces between 120,000 to 130,000 metric tonnes of dates per year, with approximately 90% of its production exported to over 48 countries worldwide.