Muscat: The Oman Real Estate Conference and Exhibition and Design & Build Week began under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Belarab bin Haitham bin Tarik at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center, during which two projects were announced - A’Thuraya City and the Al Jabal Al Aali Project.

Al Thuraya City was launched in the Wilayat of Bawshar as a smart city, and the first phase includes more than 2,600 housing units distributed across eight integrated neighborhoods, accommodating more than 8,000 people.

The city was designed according to quality of life standards and smart urban planning, adopting low-carbon environmental solutions.

At an altitude of 2,400 meters above sea level, the Al Jabal Al Aali Project was launched as a unique global mountain destination.

It spans an area of ​​11.8 square kilometers and includes three main villages accommodating more than 10,000 people.

The project combines luxury, a connection to nature, and a diverse cultural and living experience.

