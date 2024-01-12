ABU DHABI - Trends Research and Advisory and China Media Group's Middle East Regional Office signed a cooperation agreement between the two parties in joint media and research projects.

The agreement aims to fortify the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two sides, recognising the pivotal role of media and think tanks in fostering mutual understanding between their respective nations.

The agreement was signed at Trends headquarters in Abu Dhabi by Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, CEO of Trends Research and Advisory and Xiang Li, Executive Director of China Media Group's Middle East Regional Office.

The agreement strengthens cooperation between the two parties in conducting joint research and disseminating relevant results in areas of common interest. The two parties shall cooperate in organising seminars and conferences and exchanging experiences, reports, information, and news.

Dr Al-Ali expressed his pleasure in cooperation with the regional office of China Media Group, which he described as one of the most prominent international media groups. He said the Chinese media Group has extensive experience in media and publishing, and this cooperation will enable the two sides to achieve common research and media goals.

Xiang Li stressed that cooperation with Trends Research and Advisory will enhance both parties' efforts in research and publishing. He indicated that the two sides will work together to produce high-quality content that enhances the debate on important global issues.