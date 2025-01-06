As for Qatar, the global tourism body is forecasting that the sector will grow its annual GDP contribution to more than QR135bn by 2034, nearly 13% of Qatar’s economy, and is projected to employ nearly 458,000 people across the country, with one in five residents working in the sector

The World Travel & Tourism Council forecasts travel and tourism to account for 13.3% of GCC’s GDP ($371bn) by 2034.



In its latest annual research, WTTC expects travel and tourism to have contributed 11.4% of the GCC region’s GDP in 2024. This will have amounted to $247.1bn.



In 2034, travel and tourism is expected to employ 5.65mn people in the GCC region compared to 4.3mn in 2024.



Last year, international visitor spent in the region was estimated at $151.1bn, WTTC said and forecasts that it may scale up to $223.7bn in 2034.



Domestic visitor spent in the region last year was estimated at $72.7bn and may rise to $108.3bn in 2034, WTTC said.



As for Qatar, the global tourism body is forecasting that the sector will grow its annual GDP contribution to more than QR135bn by 2034, nearly 13% of Qatar’s economy, and is projected to employ nearly 458,000 people across the country, with one in five residents working in the sector.



In an earlier forecast, WTTC said travel and tourism was set to contribute an all-time high of QR90.8bn to the Qatari economy (11.3% of the total) and would have supported more than 334,500 jobs across the country (15.8% of the total workforce) in 2024.



Spending by international travellers would have increased significantly in 2024, with forecasts indicating a record spend of QR69.6bn last year, while domestic spend was projected to have reached QR12bn.



Meanwhile, Qatar expects to see tourism share to its GDP to increase considerably by 2030.



Qatar Tourism data indicate that 2024 clocked an “impressive final tally” of 5,076,640 visitors, reflecting a 25% increase from 2023’s 4,046,281 visitors.



December alone turned in strongly with 594,079 visitors, a 14.6% rise from the previous year. The growth was driven by an additional 48,000 air travellers and 35,000 land visitors, offsetting a minor decline of 7,000 cruise passengers compared to 2023.



Visitor numbers in December also surged by 74,000 compared to November 2024.



Qatar’s hospitality sector achieved a new record, surpassing 10mn room nights for the first time. As of December 30, 2024, the figure stood at 10mn room nights, with the final tally expected to be bolstered by an additional 35,000 room nights on December 31.



Visitor demographics revealed a diverse appeal, with GCC nationals accounting for 41% of visitors and the remaining 59% coming from key international markets. Top five countries include Saudi Arabia, India, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the US.

