Muscat: As the Wilayat of Salalah continues to attract tourists from across the globe, particularly from European countries like Germany, Italy, Poland and Scandinavia, there is a demand for better facilities in transportation, personalised tour services, and innovative entertainment options. The suggestions made by tourists hint at opportunities and expansion of activities beyond sightseeing and good hotel stays. Among the visitors, Sophie Müller and Hans Richter from Germany shared their challenges regarding guide services. The duo booked a tour with a reputed local company, but their plans were derailed due to hotel restrictions and a lack of clarity in regulations.

“We had everything planned in advance, including a visit to the mountains. But upon arriving, we were informed by our hotel staff that we could not proceed with our chosen tour operator. We, however, managed with facilities provided by the hotel and ultimately it ended well,” said Müller.

Richter added, “As tourists, we look for flexibility. Being confined to group tours in buses is not what we wanted. These limitations make exploring the beauty of Salalah challenging. The Wilayat of Salalah undoubtedly is a promising destination and those who want to explore on their own should have reasonably well-priced arrangements.” Similarly, tourists staying in the Wilayat of Mirbat reported facing transportation issues, with limited options beyond expensive taxis. “It becomes tiresome negotiating every trip with taxi drivers,” said Giulia Rossi, an Italian tourist. Industry professionals are also advocating for a revamp in Salalah’s entertainment offerings to cater to its growing tourist base.

Lars Johansson, a Swedish tour consultant, highlighted the potential of Mirbat as a hotspot for unique activities. “The pristine beaches here are perfect for water sports. Adding options like jet skiing, paddleboarding, and beach ATVs would immensely enhance the tourist experience,” Johansson suggested.

He also proposed short-duration activities for families and individuals. “Not everyone has the time or energy for a full-day desert excursion. Initiatives like sunset cruises, interactive cultural workshops, or guided beach safaris could be a game changer.” On a similar note, Maria Bianchi, a travel operator from Italy, stressed the importance of infrastructure upgrades. “Mirbat’s serene coastline and dramatic sunsets make it ideal for new facilities such as an 18-hole golf course or beachfront cafes. Developing these attractions would strengthen Oman’s position as a premier GCC destination.” Tourists and professionals alike emphasised the importance of addressing these issues to ensure Salalah remains a favourite for international visitors.

“Salalah has unparalleled natural beauty and cultural charm,” said Johansson. “Resolving these logistical and entertainment gaps will only elevate its status on the global tourism map.” Local stakeholders are hopeful that these voices will inspire timely interventions, ensuring a seamless and enriching experience for all visitors to Oman’s southern jewel.

