Tourism is one of the key pillars of Saudi Vision 2030, highlighting its pivotal role in diversifying the national economy and creating jobs, affirmed Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Tourism.

He noted the emergence of several new tourism segments in the Kingdom, including entertainment, sports, culture, and conference, events, and exhibitions tourism, adding that Riyadh has become one of the world’s most active cities for hosting major events, reported SPA.

Speaking at a session titled “AI and the Future of Tourism” on the sidelines of the ninth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII9) Conference in Riyadh, Al-Khateeb said: “Tourism accounts for 18% of global GDP and 5% of the Kingdom’s GDP. We aspire to double that figure within the next five years, which will represent 10% of total jobs.”

The minister emphasised that the Kingdom is distinguished by its diverse natural landscapes—from mountains and islands to historical and cultural destinations such as Diriyah—combined with its authentic Saudi hospitality, all of which contribute to strengthening its position as a leading global tourism destination.

He explained that the ministry has conducted in-depth studies of global tourism markets, focusing on more than 66 countries representing 80% of the global tourism market, to ensure strong connectivity with Saudi destinations such as Riyadh, Jeddah, AlUla, and the Red Sea.

He stressed the importance of developing air connectivity, noting that airlines are working to double the number of flights to meet the rapidly increasing demand.

The minister pointed out that the Kingdom welcomed over 30 million tourists in 2024, with the aim of reaching 50 million international tourists by 2030.

The Kingdom’s geographical and cultural diversity, he said, allows visitors to experience a wide range of attractions across its cities, reaffirming that the tourism sector remains one of the largest contributors to job creation in the Saudi economy.

