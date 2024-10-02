UAE head-quartered hospitality brand TIME Hotels has announced its expansion into Asia with the launch of two new brands, HALO by TIME and VIVI by TIME, at Future Hospitality Summit in Dubai this week. Both brands will make their debut in the Maldives and scheduled to open in Q4, 2026.

This expansion showcases the continued growth of TIME Hotels – which to date have properties spanning the UAE, Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Liberia – into a new region.

Situated on Hankede Island, in the Addu atoll – the southernmost atoll in the Maldives - VIVI by TIME the Lifestyle brand will have 75 rooms over six stories with spectacular sea views and an array of first-class facilities. HALO by TIME, the upscale brand, spans 8 storeys with 150 keys, including bespoke sunrise and sunset over water villas.

Partnering with MFMC

TIME has partnered with Maldives Fund Management Corporation (MFMC) for its first launch into the region. MFMC is a 100% state-owned company established in 2019 involves the fulfilment of national development goals of Maldives through increased private sector investment and addressing limitations in the local financial system.

Mohamed Awadalla, CEO of TIME Hotels, comments: “This is an exciting moment for TIME hotels as we announce our continued expansion with two new sub brands and two hotels opening in the Maldives. Our first foray into this part of the world, TIME is going from strength to strength and I look forward to continuing our positive trajectory in new territories.”

Ahmed Nazim, Managing Director of MFMC, adds: “We are happy to collaborate with such a prestigious GCC based company in creating these stunning hotels in the Addu atoll. The partnership is a great example of the progress we are looking to make in the Maldives and we eagerly await seeing the hotels come to fruition under TIME’s management.”

