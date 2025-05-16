Muscat: The Swiss Embassy in Oman is proud to host a pavilion at the Oman Sustainability Week (OSW) 2025 Exhibition, taking place from 12 to 14 May at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Seventeen Swiss companies from diverse sectors - including renewable energy technology, sustainable infrastructure, construction, environmental technology, carbon storage, sustainable financing, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence - are represented at the pavilion. Notable participants include ABB, AIK Technik, Arva Greentech, Burckhardt Compression, Dreamlab Technologies, Edmond de Rothschild, Georg Fischer Corys, ReadyMix Holcim, Kanadevia Inova, Landis + Gyr, LGT, Macun, MAN Energy Solutions Switzerland, Reichle & De-Massari, SGS, Swiss AI and Synhelion.

A delegation will also travel to Muscat for the OSW 2025, comprising the Delegate of the Swiss Federal Council for the Agenda 2030 and representatives from the Swiss Federal Office of Energy, Swissmem (the Swiss association for mechanical and electrical engineering industries), the Swiss Export Risk Insurance (SERV), the Swiss Business Hub Middle East, the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (Empa), and the Oman Switzerland Friendship Association (OSFA).

The Delegate for the Agenda 2030 and several company representatives will participate in the International Sustainability Resources & Technology Conference (ISRTC) and the OSW and OPES Talks, sharing insights into their vision and innovative solutions.

Additionally, a workshop will be held between the Swiss Delegate for the Agenda 2030 and the Directorate of Sustainable Development at the Ministry of Economy focusing on strategies to achieve the national targets of the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

In celebration of the Oman Sustainability Week, the Swiss Embassy is also unveiling a new mural at SOHAR Port and Freezone by the renowned Swiss artist duo Nevercrew. The artwork, portraying a fragile glass whale sheltering a miniature marine environment, reflects the delicate balance between human activity and nature. Through imagery tied to water and green hydrogen, the mural also points to the vital role of alternative energy in creating a sustainable tomorrow and serves as a powerful visual reminder of our shared responsibility to protect the environment.

H.E. Dr. Thomas Oertle, Ambassador of Switzerland to Oman, remarked: “The Swiss pavilion will likely be one of the most buzzing places at OSW with many state-of-the-art solutions being presented to advance the sustainability agenda. Switzerland – ranked consistently for the past 15 years as the world’s most innovative country – reaffirms its commitment to fostering collaboration and exchange between the two like-minded nations, Oman and Switzerland.”

