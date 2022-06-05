On the occasion of World Environment Day, June 5, 2022, The Sustainable City announces the findings of a unique survey of biodiversity in the community. Working in collaboration with Emirates Nature – WWF, The Sustainable City decided to assess its urban ecology by conducting a detailed biodiversity assessment of the natural flora and fauna as well as the plants and wildlife that have been introduced to the community as part of its bid to diversify the ecology.

The field surveys extended over six months and used monitoring equipment including ultrasound recorders and motion cameras to capture the movement of animals such as birds, reptiles, and bats. Also recorded were different types of plants, insects, mammals, fish, and fungi. Importantly, the residents of The Sustainable City were engaging in the field work through an app called iNaturalist, which is a social network of naturalists, citizen scientists, and biologists built on the concept of mapping and sharing observations of biodiversity across the globe.

The survey results showed 102 different plant varieties, 27 bird species, 23 insect species, 3 types of mammals and small numbers of fish, reptiles, and mushrooms.

Salah Habib, Chief Executive Office in Diamond Developers, said: "There is significant potential for emissions reduction, ecosystems thriving, and securing substantial economic benefits as cities become more resilient, livable, and competitive. The survey results from The Sustainable City demonstrate a vibrant ecology and our commitment to help restore natural ecosystems. As we celebrate World Environment Day around the world, Diamond Developers is committed to upholding environmental sustainability goals and achieving a net-zero carbon future."

Karim El Jisr, Chief Sustainability Officer, said: "Urban ecology is much more than landscaping or design management. It is essential to provide and support healthy flora and fauna, as this not only supports wellbeing for residents but also contributes to air quality improvement, temperature regulation and flood prevention. Ultimately, every plant and animal species play a vital role in our ecosystem."

As part of its commitment to enhancing biodiversity, The Sustainable City has avoided or limited the use of toxic chemicals in pest management and weed control. Weeding is done manually and fogging, using a fine pesticide spray, is strictly limited, with preference given to nature-based solutions including bats which are effective at controlling mosquito populations. To prevent the spread of the Red Palm Weevil in date palms, The Sustainable City uses acoustic sensors to detect possible infections and manage the necessary response. The overall effect of reduced dependence on chemicals supports natural bee populations, as well as butterflies and other pollinating insects. Additionally, Dubai’s beekeepers’ association maintains an apiary inside The Sustainable City to promote natural pollination and to promote place-based education of our natural ecosystem.

The 2022 World Environment Day campaign #OnlyOneEarth calls for collective, transformative action on a global scale to celebrate, protect and restore our planet. According to UNEP Executive Director, Inger Andersen, biodiversity loss is already costing the global economy 10 percent of its output each year so addressing this issue is urgent and essential to be able to achieve sustainable development.



