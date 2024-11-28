Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) has announced that a total of 11 utility project developers have been prequalified for the sixth round of Wind PV IPP projects coming up across the kingdom with a total capacity of 1,500 MWac.

These projects are being implemented under the National Renewable Energy Program (NREP) which is led and supervised by the Ministry of Energy, said SPPC in its statement.

According to SPPC, the 1500MWac Dawadmi Wind IPP will be located in the Central province of the kingdom.

The list of the pre-qualified bidders for the project include global players such as French utility majors EDF Renouvelables and Total Energies; Japanese heavyweights Marubeni, Sumitomo and Jera as well as Chinese utility majors Spic Huanghe Hydropower and Power China and leading Singaporean energy and urban solutions provider Sembcorp Utilities.

The top regional players in the race are UAE-based Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar); Kahrabel, the regional unit of French utility major Engie and Saudi utility major Alfanar Company, it stated.

Besides this 1500MWac Dawadmi wind project, the list of renewable energy developments in Round 6 include four solar facilities with a total 3,000MW capacity.This takes the combined capacity of Round 6 projects to 4,500MW.

These clean energy projects are part of NREP, which aims to achieve the optimal energy mix, displacing liquid fuels in the Saudi Arabia’s power sector and supply 50% of its electricity from renewable energy by 2030.

