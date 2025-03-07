Shinas Port, a key strategic port in Oman’s North Batinah Governorate, witnessed remarkable growth in 2024, with a significant increase in ship traffic and cargo movement. Official statistics indicate that the port handled over 100,000 tonnes of goods, valued at more than RO 11.5 million, reinforcing its role in supporting the national economy and facilitating regional and international trade.

Khater bin Ali al Maamari, Executive Director of Shinas Port, revealed that the number of ships passing through the port reached 707 in 2024, marking a 41% increase compared to the previous year.

The port received approximately 91,343 tonnes of imported goods, including 21,665.98 tonnes of construction materials, 4,083.07 tonnes of food items, and 4,273.68 tonnes of general goods. Additionally, livestock imports reached 15,815 heads, weighing 469 tonnes.

On the export front, the port recorded 11,676.12 tonnes of goods, including 461 tonnes of construction materials, 33 tonnes of food products, and 8,643 tonnes of general goods. Livestock exports were particularly notable, with 70,761 heads weighing 2,133 tonnes.

Maamari attributed this strong performance to ongoing infrastructure improvements and enhanced services at the port, which continue to bolster its position as a key trade hub in the Sultanate. He emphasised that Shinas Port’s sustained growth supports various economic sectors and contributes to the expansion of regional and international trade.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

