Khaled Al-Subaie, President of the Kuwait Society for Consumer Protection, highlighted the current uptick in egg prices in local markets. This surge, he explained, is a consequence of some merchants opting to limit their product sales in cooperative societies to minimal quantities, while substantial quantities of eggs are being diverted to parallel markets, reports Al-Anba daily.

Al-Subaie informed Al-Anba in a statement that the Ministry of Trade and Industry has set the price for a tray of eggs in cooperative societies at one dinar and 210 fils, with close monitoring of prices within cooperatives. In contrast, he noted that in alternative outlets like parallel markets, the price for a tray of eggs varies between one dinar and 400 fils, one and a half dinars, and beyond.

Expressing concern, Al-Subaie emphasized that cooperatives should file complaints against companies hindering or reducing the availability of their egg products with the relevant authorities.

Al-Subaie also expressed surprise at prior decisions from authorities prohibiting egg exports during specific periods, except for licensed national farms and chicken and egg production companies. He found such decisions contradictory, as they both prohibited and allowed export simultaneously. Additionally, he pointed out that eggs exported during times of abundant production and low demand should ideally have subsidies deducted from the exporting companies.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).