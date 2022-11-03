UAE - His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed on Wednesday that the UAE plays a prominent role in addressing critical challenges at the regional and international levels.

"The choice of the UAE is to propagate the slogan 'peace, recovery and prosperity' based on the rules of international law and cooperation in the fields of economy, sustainable development, advanced technology and scientific research, and to overcome challenges and confront existing threats," Sheikh Mohammed said in his address to the 31st Arab League Summit in Algeria.

He said the UAE gives priority to peaceful resolution of conflicts, humanitarian relief, maintaining peace and addressing global health crises in a spirit of solidarity, supporting women’s empowerment, emphasising the role of youth in nation-building, harnessing the potential of innovation and advanced technology, and developing the international system to combat extremism and terrorism.

"In light of the unprecedented challenges facing Arab countries, we are in urgent need to intensify work, increase the pace of Arab coordination and cooperation, and resolve crises in the region to spread hope, optimism, unity, peace and tolerance. These values ​​are the basis of the UAE's approach since the era of the father of nation, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his founding brothers.

"The UAE, through the success of its experience in hosting Expo 2020 Dubai, its current non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for the period 2022-2023, and the planned COP28 Conference, plays a prominent role in addressing the critical challenges before us at the regional and international levels," he said.

The UAE is keen to continue its commitment to building a knowledge-based and diversified economy based on scientific and technological progress and strengthening the economic and development partnership in the region, Sheikh Mohammed said.

"Today, we are witnessing the emergence of a progressive society in the Middle East that will form a pillar for joint action around major global priorities, as the UAE is moving forward rapidly to enhance its competitiveness and sustainability of its economy, and the exploration of new opportunities.

"We strive to make our country a global capital for investment and economic and cultural innovation. The UAE has also launched a package of strategic projects and initiatives aimed at establishing internal and external growth and providing an impetus for investment in digital and circular economies as well as sectors based on artificial intelligence and the Fourth Industrial Revolution," he said.

He said there is no doubt that climate change has become a priority for all, as it has become an existential threat that requires everyone to work quickly towards a carbon-free future.

"In this regard, the UAE has announced its goal to reach zero carbon emissions by 2050. The UAE is preparing to participate in the COP27 Conference in Sharm El Sheikh, while preparing to host COP28 in 2023 to promote climate diplomacy and address climate changes."

"We firmly believe that the challenges and threats facing the Arab region and the world can only be overcome by solidarity and joint cooperation at the regional and international levels, and by upholding tolerance, equality, moderation, flexibility and giving, and by involving all countries, small and large, in the historical march of humanity," said Sheikh Mohammed.

