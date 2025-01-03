ABU DHABI-- Member of the UAE Supreme Council and the Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al-Qasimi, has affirmed that the UAE and Kuwait have been bonded with cultural-educational heritage and social connections.

The UAE news agency, WAM, reported on Thursday that Sheikh Sultan was speaking during a reception of the State of Kuwait General Consul to the UAE, Ali Al-Dhaydi, marking his tenure's conclusion in the country.

Sheikh Sultan welcomed the General Consul, underlining the brotherly bonds between the two countries. He wished the Kuwaiti diplomat success in the tasks he plans to accomplish in the future.

The UAE and Kuwait are member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) that includes Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman. The GCC was founded in the early 80s of the past century to cement further the bonds among the regional Arabian Gulf countries and seek merger in diverse fields.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).