H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, the Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), presided over a meeting of the Council at the Ruler’s Office.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council.

The Council reviewed various topics concerning the progress of implementing Sharjah's general policies, which aim to offer top-notch services to the community across multiple sectors and areas.

The Council has made a ruling concerning the conditional release of convicts in Sharjah. According to this decision, a convict may be granted release with a freedom-restricting penalty of one month or more if they have served three-quarters of their sentence.

In cases of life imprisonment, release may be possible after the convict has served a minimum of 20 years. Ultimately, the Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police will make the final decision on the release, and the Public Prosecution in Sharjah will be notified accordingly.

The decision also outlined the terms for conditional release, the obstacles that could hinder release, the grounds for cancellation, the executive decisions involved, as well as the measures for enforcement and publication.

The Council recently reviewed a presentation on the gross domestic product (GDP) of Sharjah. This presentation offered a thorough overview of the emirate's economic performance, highlighting the strength of its economy and its competitive standing among other economies. It included key indicators for evaluating GDP as well as insights into economic performance, growth rates from previous years, and the main sectors that contribute to the GDP.

The presentation highlighted the periodic economic surveys carried out by the Sharjah government, either annually or intermittently, to aid in decision-making and deliver accurate data on the emirate's economy. This information supports both the public and private sectors and plays a key role in developing future plans.

The Council has given the green light to amend the organisational structure of Sharjah Municipality in order to align with the substantial advancements in its operations and responsibilities.