RIYADH - Saudi Arabia’s real gross domestic product (GDP) posted a growth rate of 4.5 percent during 2025 compared to the previous year 2024. The Saudi economy also achieved a growth rate of 4.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to the rapid estimates report published on Sunday by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

The authority said that oil activities achieved the highest growth rate during 2025 at 5.6 percent, followed by non-oil activities at 4.9 percent, while government activities recorded growth of 0.9 percent.

Non-oil activities were the largest contributor to real GDP growth, contributing 2.7 percentage points, while oil activities contributed 1.4 percentage points. Government activities and net taxes on products contributed 0.1 and 0.2 percentage points respectively.

Regarding the results for the fourth quarter of 2025, the GASTAT revealed that real GDP grew by 4.9 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Oil activities saw an increase of 10.4 percent, in addition to growth in non-oil activities of 4.1 percent, while government activities experienced a decrease of 1.2 percent.

Regarding the contribution to real GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2025, oil activities made the largest contribution, adding 2.5 percentage points, followed by non-oil activities at 2.3 percentage points. Net taxes on products contributed 0.2 percentage points, while government activities had a negative contribution of 0.2 percentage points.

The report indicated that seasonally adjusted real GDP grew by 1.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of the same year. Oil activities recorded the highest growth rate at 1.4 percent, followed by non-oil activities at 1.3 percent while government activities experienced a quarterly decline of 0.2 percent.

The GASTAT report noted that non-oil activities contributed significantly to seasonally adjusted real GDP growth by 0.7 percentage points, while oil activities contributed 0.4 percentage points, and net taxes on products contributed 0.1 percentage points. Government activities had a slightly negative contribution.

