RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s economy recorded steady growth toward the end of 2025, supported by resilient consumer activity, expanding non-oil sectors and improving external trade, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Economy and Planning.

Data compiled from the Ministry of Economy and Planning, the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT), the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), Tadawul and Riyadh Bank showed that real gross domestic product grew by 4.8 percent year on year in the third quarter of 2025.

Growth was driven primarily by non-oil activities, which expanded by 4.3 percent annually, while oil activities posted stronger growth of 8.3 percent over the same period.

Labor market indicators were mixed. Saudi labor force participation reached 49.0 percent in the third quarter, with male participation at 64.3 percent and female participation at 33.7 percent, according to GASTAT. Saudi unemployment stood at 7.5 percent, including 5.0 percent among men and 12.1 percent among women.

On the fiscal and monetary front, government and quasi-government deposits declined to SR438 billion in the third quarter, down 9.6 percent quarter on quarter and 7.0 percent year on year. Meanwhile, bank claims on the government rose to SR649.1 billion in November, marking a 10.7 percent annual increase.

Consumer spending reached SR171.4 billion in November, down 7.5 percent month on month but up 7.2 percent year on year. Consumer loans climbed to SR477 billion in the third quarter, increasing 3.1 percent annually.

Foreign direct investment inflows showed strong momentum, totaling SR24.9 billion in the third quarter, a year-on-year rise of 34.5 percent, according to SAMA data.

External trade also improved. Non-oil merchandise exports increased to SR33.9 billion in October, up 32.3 percent year on year, while merchandise imports indicating increased by 4.3 percent annually to SR80.8 billion. Total exports reached SR362.1 billion in the third quarter, growing 12.0 percent year on year, while imports rose to SR336.0 billion, up 6.3 percent.

Private-sector activity remained firmly in expansion territory, with Riyadh Bank’s Purchasing Managers’ Index reaching 57.4 points in December, despite a slight month-on-month decline.

In financial markets, the Tadawul All Share Index ended December at 10,490.7 points, down 12.8 percent year on year. In the real estate sector, the Real Estate Price Index stood at 103.9 points in the third quarter, recording an annual increase of 1.3 percent.

