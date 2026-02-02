RAS AL KHAIMAH: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) recorded another year of strong performance in 2025, with 19,000 new companies joining its growing business community. This marks a 44 percent increase in new registrations compared to 2024, reflecting sustained investor confidence and the emirate’s continued appeal as a competitive base for global business operations.

With this growth, RAKEZ is now home to over 40,000 companies from around the world, reinforcing its position as one of the region’s most dynamic business hubs.

The growth in 2025 was driven largely by services-related licences, which accounted for 40 percent of new company registrations, followed by commercial and trading licences at 33 percent. E-commerce also maintained strong momentum at 17 percent.

Meanwhile, the most prominent business activities registered in 2025 were general trading, products and services e-trading, consultancies for project management, IT, and lifestyle development, and services such as marketing, commercial brokerage, document clearing, and building maintenance.

This distribution reflects RAKEZ’s ability to support a wide range of business models, from advisory-led firms to trade-driven and digitally enabled enterprises under one integrated ecosystem.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad Commented, “The strong growth we recorded in 2025 reflects the continued trust businesses place in Ras Al Khaimah as a destination where they can establish, operate, and scale efficiently. Welcoming nearly 19,000 new companies in a single year is a clear indication that our value proposition resonates with investors across sectors and markets.”

He added, “We remain focused on providing an environment that enables businesses to grow with agility, supported by streamlined processes, flexible solutions, and a business-centric ecosystem.”

RAKEZ’s expanding global footprint in 2025 was reinforced by the diversity of its investor base. India remained the leading source market, accounting for 33 percent of new companies, followed by Pakistan at 8 percent and the United Kingdom at 7 percent. Egypt and France also ranked among the top contributing nationalities, further underscoring RAKEZ’s strong appeal across South Asia, Europe, and the wider international business community.

As RAKEZ continues to build on this momentum, its focus remains on supporting businesses across a wide range of sectors through adaptable solutions and a business-friendly operating environment. With a growing and diverse community, RAKEZ is well positioned to support companies as they navigate new opportunities, expand into regional and global markets, and pursue sustainable long-term growth.