​Saudi Arabia said on ⁠Thursday it had launched a ⁠new national privatisation ‌strategy to expand the role of public-private ⁠partnerships in delivering large-scale projects.

The strategy, led by the National ⁠Center for Privatization & PPP, ​aims to create tens of ‍thousands of high-quality jobs and ​mobilize over $64 billion in private capital investments by 2030, NCP said in a statement.

The launch marks the transition from the foundational phaseto a new ⁠phase focused on ‌execution, it added.

