Saudi Arabia said on Thursday it had launched a new national privatisation strategy to expand the role of public-private partnerships in delivering large-scale projects.
The strategy, led by the National Center for Privatization & PPP, aims to create tens of thousands of high-quality jobs and mobilize over $64 billion in private capital investments by 2030, NCP said in a statement.
The launch marks the transition from the foundational phaseto a new phase focused on execution, it added.
