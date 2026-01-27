WARSAW - Polish President Karol Nawrocki received Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw on Monday.

During the meeting, they discussed regional and international developments. They also reviewed bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan conveyed the greetings of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to the Polish president and people of his country. On his part, President Nawrocki conveyed his greetings and appreciation to King Salman and the Crown Prince, and wished the government and people of Saudi Arabia further progress and prosperity.

Later, speaking in a press conference, Prince Faisal bin Farhan affirmed the shared commitment of Saudi Arabia and Poland to strengthening relations across all fields. He noted that rapidly evolving global developments underscore the importance of continued consultation and intensified constructive dialogue to enhance mutual understanding and coordinate positions between the two friendly countries.

The foreign minister highlighted the signing of a memorandum of understanding to establish a Saudi-Polish Coordination Council, as well as an agreement on reciprocal visa exemptions for holders of diplomatic and special passports.

He stated that trade between Saudi Arabia and Poland reached approximately $12 billion in 2024, while trade through the end of the third quarter of 2025 totaled around $8 billion. He emphasized the two countries’ keenness to further develop economic ties in line with the aspirations of their leaderships.

The foreign minister also welcomed the level of cooperation and coordination between the two countries on various issues within international organizations. He referred to discussions held with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radosław Sikorski, which addressed a range of regional and international topics of mutual interest.

He expressed Saudi Arabia’s appreciation for the alignment between the Kingdom and Poland regarding the Palestinian cause, reaffirming support for the two-state solution in accordance with relevant international laws and resolutions.

During the meeting between Prince Faisal and Skikorski, they signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish the Saudi-Polish Coordination Council. The council will be chaired by the foreign ministers of the two countries and will include a number of officials from both sides.

The signing of the MoU comes in line with the directives of the leaderships of the two countries and reflects their keenness to strengthen and enhance relations of friendship and joint cooperation. The council aims to intensify cooperation through consultation and coordination at various levels, explore opportunities for cooperation in different fields, and advance relations toward broader horizons in line with the aspirations of the two friendly peoples.

Following their meeting, the two sides signed an agreement between the two governments on the mutual exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, service, and special passports. The agreement aims to enhance shared interests resulting from the visa exemption, in accordance with the laws and regulations in force in both countries.

