RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has begun implementing its National Privatization Strategy following Cabinet approval, Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan announced. This marks a new phase aimed at improving infrastructure quality, upgrading public services and expanding private sector participation in economic development.

Al-Jadaan, who also chairs the board of the National Center for Privatization, said the strategy received Cabinet approval on Nov. 25, 2025, and aligns with the objectives of Vision 2030 by enhancing service efficiency, strengthening public-private partnerships and supporting the Kingdom’s long-term fiscal sustainability.

“We seek to establish future-ready infrastructure of high quality and efficiency that enables the delivery of world-class public services for citizens, residents and visitors, while positioning Saudi Arabia as a global reference in public-private partnership models,” Al-Jadaan said.

The strategy targets 18 priority sectors and aims to raise satisfaction levels with public services while creating tens of thousands of specialized jobs. It also seeks to exceed 220 signed public-private partnership contracts by 2030 and attract more than SR240 billion in private sector capital investment by the end of the decade.

To achieve these goals, the National Privatization Strategy includes five core programs and 42 executive initiatives designed to strengthen the privatization ecosystem and advance Vision 2030 targets. It also features an implementation framework to identify and prioritize privatization opportunities, with more than 145 high-priority investment opportunities already identified for private sector participation.

Al-Jadaan noted that the Council of Economic and Development Affairs has approved the conclusion of the Privatization Program after it successfully completed its mandate.

Since its launch in 2018, the program has delivered key milestones, including the establishment of the National Center for Privatization and the development of more than 200 approved projects with total investments estimated at SR800 billion.

Nearly 90 contracts have been signed, covering asset transfers and public-private partnerships across multiple sectors.

He said the program also played a central role in strengthening the private sector’s contribution to the economy, improving the efficiency of government asset operations and enhancing the legislative and regulatory environment to support investment, economic diversification and competitiveness.

The launch of the National Privatization Strategy formally marks the transition from the program’s foundation phase to a new stage focused on execution and accelerating impact, following the successful completion of its original objectives.

