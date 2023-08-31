RIYADH — The Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council's Economy, Trade and Industry Committee has held a virtual meeting to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.



During the meeting which was held on Tuesday, they reviewed the latest developments related to the main initiatives of the committee.

The meeting of the heads of the committee sought to deepen the existing cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Qatar and expand ties with the aim of achieving harmonization between the outputs of the Economy, Trade and Industry Committee, in preparation for the meeting of the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council headed by the leaders.

The meeting was chaired by Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Bin Fadhil Al Ibrahim, and the Qatari Minister of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Thani.



The meeting comes as a continuation of a series of periodic meetings that concluded with a set of qualitative initiatives to enhance mutual cooperation in the financial, commercial and industrial sectors, on the sidelines of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to Qatar in December 2021.

