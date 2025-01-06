Saudi Arabia's National Water Company (NWC), represented by the Western Cluster, announced that it has started implementing water supply projects in Makkah at a cost of more than SAR1.6 billion ($426 million).

These projects are part of NWC’s strategies to develop the infrastructure of the water and environment sectors and increase the coverage rates in cities and governorates.

According to NWC, these projects would serve about 3 million beneficiaries per annum.

This would be done through the implementation of projects to replace the main transmission lines of drinking water in the third ring road for the first and second phases, it stated.

These include the implementation of main water lines running 29km long that will serve 16 districts in Makkah, namely Ajiad 1 and 2, Al-Hajj Street, Al-Hamra, Al-Andalus, Al-Aziziyah, Batha Quraysh, Al-Khaleej, Al-Kawashk, King Fahd Neighborhood, Al-Maghmas, Al-Nozha, Al-Nawariyah, Al-Rashidiyah, Al-Salama, and Al-Zaher, in addition to supplying the Masar Destination project.

NWC pointed out that these projects aim to keep pace with the water needs in Makkah, increase operational efficiency in light of the increase in the number of visitors and pilgrims, in addition to serving the pilgrims and Umrah visitors during the Ramadan and Hajj seasons.

These projects, it stated, are part of a broader initiative recently launched across various regions of the kingdom.

Once completed, these projects will enhance the infrastructure of the water and environmental sectors, ensuring continued operational efficiency and improving the quality of services provided to customers, it added.

