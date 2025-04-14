Muscat: The Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Oman held on Sunday its second meeting for 2025, at CBO Headquarters, Muscat Governorate.

At the meeting, the Board approved CBO’s closing accounts, the Banking Deposits Protection Scheme and Oman Credit and Financial Information Center (Mala’a) for 2024.

The Board also discussed the latest global and regional affairs, and is continuously assessing any potential impacts on the Sultanate of Oman.

Moreover, the Board reviewed a host of issues, notably the financial soundness indicators of banks, the position of reserves and the performance of CBO’s foreign investments, a report on “Prospects and Challenges of Financial Stability in the Omani Economy” for Q4 of 2024 and a report on newly licensed banks. The Board also took stock of a report on SMEs for the period ending 31st December, 2024, a report on Omanization and succession in the banking sector and a report on the Omani Economic and Financial Experts Program.

In addition, the Board took stock of the Annual Report on Financial Technologies for 2024, the annual report of Oman Credit and Financial Information Center (Mala’a) and the semi-annual report on the activities of the Supreme Sharia Supervisory Board for the period from July to December, 2024.

Finally, the Board reviewed a number of studies and topics listed on the agenda, on which it took the appropriate decisions.

