MUNICH — Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and several government officials on Wednesday during a visit to Munich.

Prince Abdulaziz and Scholz discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in various fields of energy, clean hydrogen, and confronting climate change.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Member of the Council of Ministers, Envoy for Climate Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir attended the meeting.

Prior to his meeting with the German Chancellor, Prince Abdulaziz attended the Petersberg Climate Dialogue, which was held in the German city during May 2-3. Attendees discussed many issues related to confronting climate change on a global scale.

Within the framework of the visit of Prince Abdulaziz to Germany, the Ministry of Energy, in cooperation with the German Ministry of Economy and Climate Action, on Wednesday organized a round table meeting.

Prince Abdulaziz presided over the Saudi side in this meeting, which was attended by representatives of the Public Investment Fund and energy system companies.

From the German side, the meeting was attended by the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck and a number of major German energy companies.

Topics discussed at the meeting included cooperation in the fields of electricity, clean energy, hydrogen, and emissions management through carbon capture, utilization, recycling and storage projects, within the circular carbon economy approach.

At the beginning of the visit, the Ministry of Energy organized the Saudi-German Energy Day with the participation of over 120 Saudi and German companies.

During the visit, Prince Abdulaziz also met with the Federal Minister for Special Affairs Wolfgang Schmidt, and State Secretary for Economic, Finance and European Affairs Jörg Kukies.

They discussed strengthening cooperation between the two countries in various economic fields, particularly in the field of energy.

Prince Abdulaziz also met with State Secretary and Special Envoy for International Climate Action Jennifer Morgan.

They discussed issues of common interest between the two countries in the field of climate action, and the preparations for COP28, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates at the end of 2023.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).