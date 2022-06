RIYADH — Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal Bin Farhan received on Sunday in Riyadh, his Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid.



During the reception, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.



They also discussed enhancing aspects of joint cooperation in all fields and regional and international developments of common interest.

