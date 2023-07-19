RIYADH — Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call on Tuesday from Giorgia Meloni, the Prime Minister of Italy.

During the phone call, the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Italy, in addition to the joint cooperation between the two countries in different fields and ways to strengthen it, and opportunities for its development.

A number of topics and issues of common interest were also discussed during the phone call.

