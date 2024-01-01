RIYADH — In 2023, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia emerged as a pivotal diplomatic player on the world stage, marking a year of strategic alignments and hosting a series of significant global summits.



This remarkable ascendancy in international diplomacy was not only a testament to the Kingdom's growing geopolitical influence but also signaled a new era in its foreign policy approach.



The year saw Saudi Arabia navigate complex regional and international terrains with adeptness and agility, showcasing its capacity to manage crises and foster dialogue across a spectrum of global issues.



From orchestrating large-scale evacuations in conflict zones to brokering historic diplomatic reconciliations, the Kingdom's actions were marked by a combination of strategic foresight and diplomatic finesse.



Amidst a landscape of shifting alliances and emerging challenges, Saudi Arabia's role as a convener of critical discussions and a mediator in international disputes underscored its commitment to stability and cooperation.



As the world witnessed the unfolding of these diplomatic endeavors, the Kingdom solidified its position as a central player in shaping the global agenda.



Throughout the months of the year, the Kingdom hosted several significant international summits.



In August, Jeddah hosted a meeting concerning the Ukrainian crisis, attended by national security advisors from around 40 countries.



Then in October, a historic first summit took place between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).



In response to the developments in Gaza, an extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit was convened in Riyadh in November to address the Israeli aggression.



This was followed by a Saudi-African summit and the year concluded with a Saudi-Russian summit after Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Riyadh.



Saudi-Iranian Relations Resumed



On March 10, Saudi Arabia and Iran announced the resumption of diplomatic ties, with a plan to reopen embassies and diplomatic missions within 60 days, following Chinese-brokered talks.



The tripartite statement stressed the importance of respecting state sovereignty and non-interference in internal matters.



The embassies were officially reopened later in the year, and in November, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited Saudi Arabia for the first time since the resumption of relations to participate in the Arab-Islamic summit about Gaza.



Saudi Evacuation Efforts in Sudan



In April, as the situation in Sudan abruptly escalated, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia mobilized its naval fleet in a globally lauded initiative.



The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the evacuation of over 5,000 people from 100 countries, including 184 Saudis, amid clashes between the Sudanese army and Rapid Support Forces.



This was described as one of the largest successful evacuation operations globally.



Gulf and Central Asia Summit



In a continuation of strategic and political dialogues, Jeddah hosted a summit in July for leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the five Central Asian countries (C5).



The summit emphasized enhancing strategic dialogue and political cooperation between the two sides, fostering partnerships in various fields including political and security dialogue, economic and investment cooperation, and promoting people-to-people exchanges.



Jeddah Meeting on the Ukrainian Crisis



Jeddah hosted peace talks concerning the Ukrainian crisis in August. The meeting, chaired by Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban, a member of the Saudi Cabinet and National Security Advisor, was attended by national security advisors from about 30 countries.



Gulf and ASEAN Summit



In a historic first, leaders of 16 Gulf and Asian countries met in Riyadh in October. A joint action plan for 2024-2028 was initiated to map a clear road map and enhance cooperation and partnership in various fields, serving the shared interests of both regions.



Saudi-African Summit



Continuing its active foreign policy, Saudi Arabia hosted a Saudi-African summit in Riyadh in November.



The summit concluded with both sides committing to developing cooperation and partnership in development and laying foundations for continental integration for a sustainable future.



Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister, announced the launch of the King Salman Development Initiative in Africa during the summit, aiming to establish developmental projects and programs across the continent valued at over one billion dollars over ten years.



Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit



Due to the severity of the situation following Israeli aggression on Gaza, Saudi Arabia called for an extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh in November.



More than 57 countries participated in the summit, which concluded with significant decisions, including breaking the Israeli blockade on Gaza and emphasizing the need to stop the war and end the occupation.



Saudi-Caribbean Summit



Riyadh also hosted its first summit with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in November. The summit aimed to enhance partnerships in economics, investment, trade, energy, tourism, and other areas in line with Saudi Vision 2030.



A joint Saudi-Caribbean statement was issued, emphasizing mutual interests and friendly relations, exploring ways to expand and develop partnerships, including in education, health, maritime cooperation, communications, logistics, food security, energy security, and the tourism economy.



Saudi-Russian Summit



Before the end of 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Saudi Arabia, meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. The talks focused on mutual interests and issues concerning both countries, the Middle East, and the world.



The two countries emphasized the necessity of halting military operations in Palestinian territories and agreed that security and stability in Palestine could only be achieved through the implementation of international resolutions pertaining to a two-state solution.



They also agreed to enhance defense and security cooperation and commended the close cooperation within OPEC for stabilizing global oil markets.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).