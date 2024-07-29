RIYADH — The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources will organize the second edition of the Multilateral Industrial Policy Forum (MIPF) 2024 next October. The forum is affiliated with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

This comes within the framework of the Ministry’s efforts to enhance partnership with the organization and its programs and contribute to developing innovative industrial solutions and policies that support industrial development regionally and globally.

The forum's agenda includes a ministerial roundtable attended by a number of ministers and leaders of industrial transformation around the world.

Industrial policies, challenges and proposed solutions will also be reviewed through dialogue sessions that discuss ways to use clean energy sources in industry, and highlight the most prominent global practices to enhance flexibility in supply chains and the ability to adapt to changes. The forum will also discuss the latest digital technologies in manufacturing, including artificial intelligence.

The forum will be held in the capital, Riyadh, for the first time outside the organization’s headquarters in Vienna, on October 23 -24, under the slogan “Transforming Challenges into Sustainable Solutions through Industrial Policies.”

The Multilateral Industrial Policy Forum represents an opportunity to highlight Saudi Arabia’s achievements in the industrial sector through the accompanying exhibition, which will showcase initiatives and efforts to localize promising industries.

The forum is also in line with the directions of Saudi’s Vision 2030 and the National Industrial Strategy to support the competitiveness of the industrial sector and develop innovation and creativity in it.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).