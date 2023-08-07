Riyadh: The United Nations Committee of Experts on Global Geospatial Information Management (UN-GGIM) unanimously approved that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia hosts the United Nations Global Geospatial Ecosystem Centre of Excellence headquarters in Riyadh, in a new phase towards strengthening the global partnership towards the future environment for managing geospatial information.



The United Nations Global Geospatial Ecosystem Centre of Excellence is an essential platform for exploring the future of geospatial information management using qualitative, innovative, and advanced methods to achieve growth, innovation, and sustainable development.



Among the tasks of the United Nations Global Geospatial Ecosystem Centre of Excellence is to lead research and development in integrating geospatial data with the digital transformation system, artificial intelligence, digital twins, and the Internet of Things to build a sustainable future geospatial environment. In addition, it hosts international forums to develop research in building an incubating environment for information, attracting ideas and experiences, and coordinating with UN experts to develop the sector locally, regionally, and globally. It also includes developing training programs and building capacities and knowledge expertise.



President of the General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information (GEOSA), Dr. Eng. Mohammed bin Yahya Al Sayel, thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince for their unlimited support for the Survey, Geospatial Information, and Photography sectors related to their work in Saudi Arabia. He added that this file has gained significant interest and support from the Minister of Defense, Chairman of GEOSA, and members of the Board of Directors of GEOSA, adding that it will constitute a step forward in managing global geographic information and building geospatial information. It aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to expand the scope of electronic services to include geographical information to support health, education, and other government services.



Al Sayel stressed that the Kingdom's pioneering role in chairing the Arab Committee of United Nations Experts for Geospatial Information Management, in addition to its active participation in international organizations in the field of surveying and geospatial information, enabled it to keep pace with the latest scientific findings in this field and to see the best international experiences and practices, which made Saudi Arabia occupy a leading position.



It is noteworthy that Saudi Arabia, represented by GEOSA, was elected as Chairman of the Arab Committee of United Nations Experts for Geospatial Information Management at the first meeting of the Arab Committee of United Nations Experts for Geospatial Information Management held in Riyadh in February 2015.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was re-elected to the chairmanship and secretariat of the Arab Committee of Experts on Geospatial Information Management at the sixth meeting of the Arab Committee, which was held in Jeddah in February 2019.