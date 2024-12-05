RIYADH — Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) Mohammed Al-Jadaan signed a series of significant agreements aimed at strengthening tax and customs cooperation with a number of countries during the Zakat, Tax and Customs Conference, which started in Riyadh on Wednesday. These include agreements with Kuwait and Croatia to avoid double taxation.



A new agreement was signed with Kuwait to avoid double taxation and boost trade and investment. The agreement, signed by Al-Jadaan and Kuwait’s Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investments Eng. Noora Sulaiman Al-Fassam, seeks to create equal opportunities for investors and strengthen economic ties between the two nations.



Al-Jadaan and Croatia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Marko Primorac signed an agreement to avoid double taxation. This agreement is expected to promote trade and investment between Saudi Arabia and Croatia by addressing tax-related challenges.



Additionally, an agreement was concluded with the government of Kosovo to enhance cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters. This accord, signed by Al-Jadaan and Kosovo’s Minister of Finance, Labor, and Transfers Hekuran Murati aims to facilitate trade by fostering administrative collaboration, exchanging expertise, and adopting modern customs technologies.



The conference includes dialogue sessions, over 70 workshops, and participation from nearly 90 local, regional, and international organizations. An exhibition was also held on the sidelines of the conference.

