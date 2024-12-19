Shaza Hotels, a leading hotel management company, has signed a brand-wide global agreement with Halalbooking, the world’s leading search and booking platform for Muslim travellers.

The partnership aims to establish unified pricing and global distribution for all Shaza and Mysk Hotels across Halalbooking’s extensive network.

The agreement was formalised during a signing ceremony between Shaji Abu Salih, Vice President Business Development at Shaza Hotels, and Enver Cebi, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Halalbooking.

Valuable opportunity

The signing took place during Shaza’s Annual Partner Meet held at Shaza Riyadh, an event designed to foster stronger relationships with key stakeholders. This high-profile gathering brought together travel trade partners, government officials, potential investors, and media representatives. The hotel team engaged with trade and other industry associates to discuss strategic partnerships for the future while thanking them for their support in achieving a successful financial year in 2024.

Abu Salih said: “The success of our Annual Partner Meet 2024 provided a valuable opportunity to meet and engage with our business partners. As we transition from a regional brand to a global brand with properties in the USA, Asia, and beyond, collaborations like this are integral to our growth strategy. Halalbooking provides access to core target audience – Halal-conscious travellers – who are our direct consumers.

“With KSA being one of our primary markets for growth, we are committed to expanding our footprint in the region. This partnership offers mutual benefits and will elevate the visibility of both brands in niche markets globally, while further strengthening our presence in KSA and beyond.”

Enver Cebi, Co-founder and COO of Halalbooking, added: “As the world’s leading platform for halal-friendly accommodation, we are delighted to work closely with the Shaza and Mysk brands, with which we share strong values of exceptional customer service, professionalism, and respect for heritage. Together, we aim to adopt innovative approaches to better serve Muslim travellers.

Shaza and Mysk brands

“We look forward to showcasing the Shaza and Mysk brands to our global customers and supporting their journey of sustainable growth. With properties located in some of Halalbooking’s most sought-after destinations, Shaza and Mysk are set to become favourites among guests seeking luxury accommodation that meets halal requirements.”

Shaza Hotels also unveiled its ambitious expansion plans, which include upcoming properties Saudi Arabia such as Mysk Jeddah, Mysk Madinah, and Mysk Bahrain, along with additions to the Mysk Retreats portfolio, such as the Mysk Muttrah Collection in Muscat. Additionally, Shaza announced plans to expand beyond the GCC region, with developments in Orlando (US), Turkey, Egypt, and the Levant, reinforcing its position as a global leader in luxury hospitality. Looking ahead, Shaza Hotels plans to implement consistent and strategic partner engagement initiatives across major source markets and cities to sustain brand engagement and further strengthen its B2B network.

