RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met on Thursday with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed aspects of strengthening and developing relations between Saudi Arabia and Italy in many fields, in addition to discussing intensifying bilateral coordination on issues of concern to both countries and their peoples.

The two sides also discussed the vital opportunities for cooperation in the development and economic sectors in light of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, in addition to exchanging views on new developments on the regional and international arenas, and the efforts made in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Political Affairs Dr. Saud Al-Sati.

