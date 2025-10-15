Flyadeal, Saudi Arabia’s low-cost airline, is introducing scheduled flights between Riyadh and Lahore – its fifth destination in Pakistan – effective 27 October 2025.

The new twice-weekly non-stop flights from the Saudi capital come just months after flyadeal entered the Pakistan market with services to Karachi followed in August by the addition of Islamabad, Peshawar and Sialkot.

Steven Greenway, flyadeal Chief Executive Officer, said: “It’s been a fabulous few months for us building flyadeal’s successful Pakistan operations with new routes in quick succession. We have accelerated our Pakistan expansion due to aircraft availability and market dynamics where demand played a big role in inducting the new Riyadh to Lahore flights sooner than expected.”

All flyadeal services to and from Pakistan are operated with Airbus A320 aircraft in a single 186-seat Economy Class configuration.

