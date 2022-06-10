RIYADH — Saudi officials discussed with their European counterparts the ways of facilitating visa-free entry of Saudi citizens to the Schengen countries.



Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Al-Khereiji received in Riyadh on Wednesday the Deputy Secretary-General/Political Director of the European External Action Service (EEAS), Enrique Mora, and his accompanying delegation.



During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the Kingdom and the EU, political matters of common interest, and mutual visits.



The meeting was attended by the Head of Saudi Mission to the EU, Ambassador Saad Al-Arify, and the EU Ambassador to the Kingdom Patrick Simonnet.

