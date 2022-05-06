Baku - Currently on a visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, the President of the Saudi General Bureau for Auditing Dr. Hossam bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Angari signed here today a memorandum of understanding with the Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan, Vugar Gulmammadov to enhance cooperation in the field of accounting, control and professional work, in the presence of the Saudi Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Dr. Hamad bin Abdullah bin Khudair.

Dr. Hossam Al-Angari explained that the memorandum aims to enhance cooperation between the two agencies in the areas of financial auditing and performance control, in accordance with the laws and regulations in force in both countries, and within the framework of the main provisions and principles of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) and the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI).

He pointed out that this agreement comes as an extension of a number of similar agreements concluded by the Saudi General Bureau for Auditing with a number of counterpart agencies at the regional and international levels, reflecting the high professional position held by the Bureau, and its ability to transfer what it has of distinct professional experiences to similar agencies in sister and friendly countries, which embodies the effectiveness of the Bureau in enhancing cooperation with the counterpart bodies in the regional and international organizations of INTOSAI.