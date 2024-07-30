SEOUL — Saudi Vice Minister of Commerce and CEO of the National Competitiveness Center (NCC) Dr. Eman Al-Mutairi noted that the Kingdom allows 100% foreign ownership in most business sectors, a significant factor in attracting international investment.

This was highlighted during the Saudi-Korean Business Forum on Tuesday, where Commerce Minister Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi emphasized that Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 has led to substantial economic diversification, fostering sustainable and inclusive growth, and encouraging innovation across various business sectors.

The forum, attended by Saudi Ambassador to Korea Sami Al-Sadhan and approximately 400 representatives from both public and private sectors, underscored the strategic trade relations between Saudi Arabia and Korea.

Al-Qasabi highlighted the collaborative efforts to boost economic prosperity, noting that trade volume between the two nations reached $35 billion from 2019 to 2023. Additionally, 174 commercial records were issued to Korean companies up to last April.

Korean Minister of Trade Dr. Inkyo Cheong emphasized the expanding Saudi-Korean economic and trade partnership across vital sectors such as automotive and shipbuilding, as well as emerging areas like AI, data centers, and smart cities.

He also noted the growth in trade services and stressed that the Korea-GCC Free Trade Agreement would elevate economic cooperation to a new level.

Dr. Al-Mutairi outlined significant reforms aimed at boosting the Kingdom's competitiveness.

She highlighted the positive transformations in the Saudi economy and business environment. Notably, 820 economic reforms have been implemented by 60 government agencies since 2016 in nine key areas, with 1,200 laws and regulations issued and updated to strengthen the legal framework.

Dr. Al-Mutairi also emphasized the digitization of government services, which has reached 97%, and the activation of virtual commercial court sessions at a 99% rate, significantly improving litigation efficiency.

She also mentioned that the establishment of the Saudi Business Center has streamlined business licensing requirements by 55%.

The forum, organized by the NCC, the Federation of Saudi Chambers of Commerce, and the Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry, aimed to expand economic partnership opportunities between the two nations.

It included two dialogue sessions: "Innovation and Technology," featuring representatives from the Ministry of Investment, Monshaat, SDAIA, and Korean companies Naver and Rebellions, which discussed the role of government initiatives in promoting innovation and technology adoption; and "Advanced Manufacturing and Infrastructure," attended by representatives from various ministries and institutes, which tackled key developing sectors in advanced manufacturing and the challenges and opportunities posed by digital transformation in infrastructure development.

Nine agreements were signed by companies from both sides, marking a successful conclusion to the forum. The event, held on the second day of the Saudi delegation's visit to Korea from July 29 to 31, was preceded by meetings between Dr. Al-Qasabi and Korea's Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Dr. Dukgeun Ahn, and Minister of Trade Dr. Inkyo Cheong, where discussions focused on strengthening trade relations and cooperation in global trade issues, particularly in removing trade barriers and increasing exports.

