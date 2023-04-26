Qatar - Sahem Talent, a recruitment agency that specialises in developing and employing Emirati talents in suitable career paths within the private sector, has officially launched its operations in Dubai.

In line with the UAE’s vision to support local talents, over the past years, the country’s government has initiated several programmes like ‘Nafis’ to enhance the ratio of local talent with the private sector’s workforce.

Sahem Talent, which is dedicated to helping private sector employers with skilled UAE nationals, comes in response to the Nafis federal programme. The programme aims to reinforce the role of the Emirati workforce and empower them to secure a competitive role in the private sector.

Diverse workforce

Mohammad Julfar, Chairman of the Board of Sahem Talent, said: “Over the past years, the UAE has been at the forefront in building a strong and diverse workforce to support its vital industries and now the country is advancing its efforts to further empower and utilise Emirati talent in the private sector and ensure sustainable and thriving careers.

“Through the launch of Sahem Talent, we aim to reflect our commitment to supporting the country’s initiatives and serve as a catalyst for empowering Emirati talents. We strive to provide our clients with the highest level of service and to foster an environment to seamlessly connect the right talent with the right employer.”

Hesham Amiri, Member of the Board of Sahem Talent, said: “We are committed to setting new standards of excellence in attracting Emirati talent to the private sector and supporting the competitiveness and productivity of businesses, thus Promoting Emirati talent and contributing to the sustainable growth of UAE’s economy.

Local talent

“We aspire to bolster the government's endeavours in nurturing local talent by harnessing their skills, knowledge, and potential. Through our robust talent acquisition services, we seek to provide meaningful career opportunities, mentorship and training programmes that empower local talents to excel in their respective fields.”

With its group of experienced recruitment professionals, Sahem Talent aims to transform the traditional procedures to find the best prospects for clients as well as secure ideal positions for Emirati talents, and thus ensuring a satisfying and enduring partnership.

The company is dedicated to raising the benchmarks for Emirati recruitment across the nation with its innovative and open strategies.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).