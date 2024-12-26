Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed a series of traffic enhancements in the Nad Al Sheba area. These improvements include the provision of an additional entry and exit point for vehicles coming from Meydan Street and the conversion of an intersection into a roundabout on Latifa bint Hamdan Street.

These projects form part of the comprehensive infrastructure enhancements undertaken by RTA across Dubai, aiming to optimise the road network's efficiency and improve traffic flow to meet the needs of the emirate's urban development and population growth in its vital areas, said RTA in a statement.

On the key initiative, Abdulla Ali Lootah, Director of Roads and Facilities Maintenance Management at the Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA, said: "Nad Al Sheba is one of the key areas in Dubai. The introduction of an additional entry and exit point to the area reduces travel time for vehicles arriving from Meydan Street and heading to Nad Al Sheba Street by up to 60%. This traffic improvement also enhances the smooth flow of entry and exit in the area."

Lootah said: "The enhancements also included converting the intersection of Latifa bint Hamdan Street and Nad Al Sheba Street into a roundabout with a single-lane capacity in each direction."

"This upgrade aligns with plans aimed at easing traffic flow, reducing congestion, and cutting delay times by up to 50% during peak hours. Additionally, it contributes to improving traffic safety levels for road users," he added.

