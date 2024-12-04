MUSCAT: Oman Real Estate and Investment (Oris), part of Ominvest Group, has partnered with UAE-based Imdaad to launch a new facilities management company, Omdaad, in Oman. This collaboration marks a major milestone in improving local infrastructure and expanding Imdaad’s regional footprint.

Abdullatif Almulla, Chairman of Imdaad, highlighted the significance of this partnership: “Joining hands with Oris underscores our commitment to growth and leadership in the region. Omdaad will redefine facilities management in Oman by offering top-quality services tailored to diverse sectors.”

Nasser Rashid Saif Al Shibli, Chief Real Estate Officer at Ominvest, added: “Omdaad represents a transformative step in advancing Oman’s facilities management sector. This partnership with Imdaad brings innovative solutions and world-class services that align with Oman Vision 2040.”

Omdaad will deliver a comprehensive suite of integrated services, including mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) solutions, pest control, wastewater management, fire safety systems, and façade cleaning. These offerings are designed to meet the needs of various industries, including residential, commercial, education, and hospitality sectors.

With sustainability and innovation at its core, Omdaad aims to establish itself as a trusted name in the Sultanate and beyond, contributing to Oman’s economic development and Vision 2040 goals.

