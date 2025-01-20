Muscat: The recent visit of Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Issa Al Khalifa to the Sultanate of Oman has been hailed as a milestone in the already robust relationship between the two brotherly nations. With the signing of key agreements and a reaffirmation of close ties, the visit is poised to enhance bilateral cooperation across economic, industrial, and technological domains.

Arif Khalifa, a Bahraini economic researcher and banking lecturer specialising in societal economy, described the visit as a moment of optimism for both nations. Speaking to the Observer, he stated that the visit marked the signing of agreements aimed at bolstering trade and investment between Oman and Bahrain. Currently, the trade volume between the two nations exceeds $2 billion. These new accords are expected to catalyze joint investments and stimulate the launch of strategic projects, further integrating their economies.

In a bid to foster innovation and efficiency, the exchange of expertise between the two nations is set to grow. Khalifa noted that Bahrain is keen to tap into Oman’s expertise in several fields, while Oman can benefit from Bahrain’s advancements in technology and industrial development.

Oman’s impressive strides in renewable energy and infrastructure projects were also highlighted as key areas for collaboration. These developments align with Bahrain’s interest in leveraging the outcomes of Oman’s projects to enhance its own industrial and agricultural sectors, particularly in areas like food security and livestock production.

Both Oman and Bahrain are prominent players in the aluminum industry, offering promising opportunities for industrial integration. Khalifa emphasized the potential for partnerships in this sector, which could involve combining resources to optimize production chains and capitalize on cost-efficient raw materials.

Looking ahead, Khalifa stressed the importance of joint ventures supported by sovereign funds from both countries. “The next phase requires robust collaboration involving sovereign funds, private enterprises, and public sectors to ensure the sustainability of strategic projects,” he said. These ventures will not only enhance economic trust but also pave the way for innovative, large-scale projects benefiting both nations.

Dr Omar al Ubaydli, Director of Research and Studies at Bahrain Center for Strategic, International, and Energy Studies (Derasat), echoed similar sentiments. “The two parties enjoy strong, multifaceted, and long-standing economic relations. The agreements signed during this visit are but another chapter in a history of constructive collaboration,” he said.

Dr Al Ubaydli highlighted the importance of exchanging expertise in key areas, such as labor market strategies and government budget management, where both nations have made notable progress. “Oman and Bahrain have addressed shared challenges by creating employment opportunities, streamlining government spending, and addressing skills gaps in the private sector,” he added.

Furthermore, Bahrain’s excellence in electronic infrastructure and Oman’s leadership in food security create opportunities for synergies that can benefit both economies.

Dr. Al-Ubaydli also pointed to a unique shared advantage: both nations have Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with the United States. He urged Oman and Bahrain to further develop collaboration within this framework to maximize mutual benefits.

The royal visit signifies a turning point in Oman-Bahrain relations. The shared vision of economic integration, technological exchange, and strategic cooperation is now set on a firm foundation, driven by the leaderships’ commitment to building a sustainable and prosperous future for both nations.

As Khalifa aptly noted, “We are now presented with a historic opportunity to strengthen economic ties and establish sustainable partnerships that meet the aspirations of both brotherly countries.”

