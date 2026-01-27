Neo Space Group (NSG), a PIF company and Saudi Arabia’s commercial space services provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s new national carrier, to equip its Airbus A321 fleet with NSG Skywaves - the Group’s advanced in-flight connectivity (IFC) solution.

“This partnership underscores NSG’s commitment to innovation and to delivering best-in-class connectivity across Saudi Arabia,” said Martijn Blanken, CEO of Neo Space Group. “We are proud to collaborate with Riyadh Air to create a digitally seamless experience for passengers, reflecting the Kingdom’s vision for the future of aviation.”

Adam Boukadida, CFO of Riyadh Air, stated: “As the world’s first digitally native airline, Riyadh Air is reimagining what air travel can be by fusing advanced technology, seamless connectivity, and authentic Saudi hospitality. Our first Airbus A321 is anticipated in Q4 2026, and our collaboration with NSG ensures every passenger, especially members of Sfeer, our loyalty program who receive free Wi-Fi, will enjoy a truly connected journey. We are dedicated to setting new global standards for digital aviation, leveraging the ambitious Saudi technical infrastructure that truly brings this partnership to life.”

Riyadh Air, which recently commenced operations between Riyadh and London Heathrow, will introduce high-speed passenger connectivity of up to 300 Mbps on its A321 fleet.

Powered by NSG Skywaves, the service will use HBC+ hardware featuring the Thinkom Ka2517 antenna - a system trusted by more than 1,700 aircraft worldwide.

NSG Skywaves leverages SES’s Open Orbits network, which combines MEO’s low-latency, high-speed performance with GEO’s stability and global coverage to deliver reliable broadband connectivity.

This advanced IFC system enables Riyadh Air to enhance passenger experience while improving fleet efficiency and operations.

