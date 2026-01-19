Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) announces another year of record-breaking results for the Emirate, welcoming 1.35 million overnight visitors in 2025 – a 6% year-on-year increase – alongside a 12% growth in tourism revenues.

Phillipa Harrison, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, commented: “2025 has been a landmark year for Ras Al Khaimah. The emirate has grown not just in numbers, but in the depth and breadth of its offering – from signature events and new hotels to stronger global partnerships and steady growth in visitor arrivals. As we look ahead to 2030, we’re more committed than ever to shaping tourism that delivers long-term value for visitors, investors and our community.”

These results were underpinned by a series of milestones across events, infrastructure, investment, partnerships and sustainability. Key highlights from 2025 include:

Strong performance across key source markets, including the CIS, UK, India, China, and Central and Eastern Europe, with notable growth from Romania, Poland, Uzbekistan and Belarus driven by expanded direct flight connectivity

MICE and Weddings revenues grew by +25%

Key leadership appointment with Phillipa Harrison joining as CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority in August 2025.

Major hotel openings and announcements including Janu, Four Seasons, Fairmont, Taj, and NH Collection, supporting the Emirate’s goal to double hotel keys by 2030.

Landmark destination developments unveiled, including Marjan Beach and RAK Central, both adding ambitious mixed-use communities, plus milestone construction progress at Wynn Al Marjan Island

Expanded signature events, including the RAK Half Marathon, UAE Tour, RAK Art Festival, Exotic Wedding Planning Conference, and HIGHLANDER long-distance hiking challenge

Enhanced aviation infrastructure, with plans for a VIP private aviation terminal at RAK International Airport

Strategic partnerships with prestigious luxury travel networks Virtuoso and Serandipians, media platform Huawei, and major OTAs in China and Saudi Arabia

People-first destination stewardship with the launch of the BeRAK tourism workforce engagement app, and the inaugural RAK Tourism Excellence Awards recognising industry innovation

Tourism growth across key source markets and segments

Strong growth was recorded across both domestic (+7%) and key international markets, with increased arrivals from India (+14%), China (+19%), the United Kingdom (+10%) and Russia (+20%). Expanded direct air connectivity also enabled significant visitor growth from Romania (+41%), Poland (+22%), Uzbekistan (+19%), and Belarus (+26%).

Additionally, MICE and Weddings revenues grew by 25% in 2025, driven by high-value weddings, international conferences and incentive travel. Strategic positioning and enhanced infrastructure continued to strengthen Ras Al Khaimah’s appeal as a rising regional hub for business events, group travel and weddings.

Leadership for the next chapter

The appointment of Phillipa Harrison as CEO of RAKTDA marked a new chapter in the Emirate’s tourism journey. Drawing on her extensive experience leading the national tourism strategy at Tourism Australia, her appointment reinforces Ras Al Khaimah’s commitment to transformational destination growth and advancing the Emirate’s ambition to exceed 3.5 million visitors by 2030.

Best-in-class hospitality growth

Ras Al Khaimah continued to diversify its hospitality offering in 2025 with the opening of Rove Al Marjan Island and SO/ Ras Al Khaimah, the latter under the Accor portfolio of luxury brands. Both have added new beachfront and lifestyle-led experiences to the Emirate’s growing portfolio.

The development pipeline was further strengthened with major announcements from global luxury brands including Janu, Four Seasons, Fairmont, Taj and NH Collection, supporting Ras Al Khaimah’s goal to double hotel keys by 2030. These investments reflect rising confidence among international hospitality leaders in the Emirate’s long-term tourism potential.

Meanwhile, Wynn Al Marjan Island, the UAE’s first integrated resort, reached a major construction milestone with its 70-storey tower topping out at 283 metres. The project has now entered its next phase of interior fit-out and façade completion. Upon opening in 2027, the USD 5.1 billion destination resort will feature 1,530 rooms and suites, 22 F&B venues, a theatre, luxury retail, and a marina, and is set to become the Emirate’s tallest structure. It is expected to create over 9,000 jobs and catalyse a new wave of international tourism to Ras Al Khaimah, significantly enhancing its global profile and high-end appeal.

Transformational master development and infrastructure investment

A new generation of master planned developments is catalysing Ras Al Khaimah’s shift into a world-class destination to live, invest, and visit. 2025 marked the unveiling of Marjan Beach, the UAE’s most ambitious beachfront masterplan. Spanning 85 million sq. ft., it will feature 12,000 hotel keys and 22,000 residential units, with 30% of the area dedicated to open green space and a sustainability-first urban design. Meanwhile, significant milestones were achieved on RAK Central, a new mixed-use commercial district designed to attract global talent, entrepreneurs and investors. All commercial plots were sold out within a year of launch, reflecting strong investor confidence in the Emirate’s vision.

Signature events reinforcing cultural and sporting appeal

Ras Al Khaimah’s growing profile as a cultural and sporting hub was further strengthened in 2025 through a dynamic calendar of large-scale events that elevated both tourism and liveability. The 18th edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon attracted over 10,000 participants and spectators, its highest ever, reaffirming its reputation as one of the region’s most anticipated races. The UAE Tour also returned for its 7th consecutive Jebel Jais Mountain Stage, showcasing the Emirate’s iconic peaks to a global cycling audience, while adventure tourism continued to gain traction with the return of HIGHLANDER, the globally recognised hiking brand.

On the cultural and business events front, the 13th Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival brought together over 100 regional and international artists, the Exotic Wedding Planning Conference returned to Ras Al Khaimah for the second running drawing global event planners to the Emirate, and the inaugural International Real Estate Investment Summit (IREIS) reinforced Ras Al Khaimah’s growing profile as a platform for high-level investment dialogue.

The year culminated in a spectacular 15-minute New Year’s Eve celebration, setting a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the ‘Largest aerial display of a phoenix formed by multirotors/drones’, with 2,300 drones illuminating the sky, followed by a six-kilometre fireworks display along the coastline.

Cruise and aviation expansion

Expanded air and cruise connectivity continued to open new access channels to Ras Al Khaimah in 2025. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport launched new direct routes from Saudi Arabia (Jeddah), Poland (Warsaw and Katowice), Romania (Bucharest), Russia (Moscow, Kazan and Yekaterinburg), Belarus (Minsk), Uzbekistan (Tashkent), and the Czech Republic (Prague), supported by strengthened airline partnerships with IndiGo, Air India Express and Air Arabia. Plans were also unveiled for a LEED Gold–targeted VIP Terminal, set to open in 2027, enhancing the Emirate’s appeal to premium and private aviation travellers.

At sea, Ras Al Khaimah strengthened its premium cruise offering through a new multi-year partnership with Celestyal Cruises. The agreement aims to grow cruise arrivals and position the Emirate as a sought-after stop in the Arabian Gulf for smaller, upscale vessels focused on nature, culture and wellness-focused itineraries.

Strategic partnerships

Partnerships remained central to Ras Al Khaimah’s destination growth in 2025. RAKTDA signed MoUs with leading OTAs including Trip.com and Tongcheng in China, as well as Fursan Travel, Almatar and Wego in Saudi Arabia, unlocking new distribution channels across priority markets. The Emirate also strengthened its luxury positioning by joining two invitation-only travel networks – Virtuoso and Serandipians by Traveller Made. This milestone positions Ras Al Khaimah among the globe’s finest destinations for discerning travellers, reflecting its growing status as a luxury destination offering exceptional experiences and world-class hospitality.

Recognition and a people-first approach

In 2025, RAKTDA launched the BeRAK app, a first-of-its-kind platform designed to enhance wellbeing and engagement among tourism sector employees. Celebrating excellence across the industry, the Authority hosted the inaugural RAK Tourism Excellence Awards, recognising innovation and leadership across six categories, from culinary creativity to environmental responsibility. The Emirate’s people-first approach was further underscored by RAKTDA being named ‘Employer of the Year – Government Sector’ at the GCC GOV HR & Youth Awards – a testament to its belief that exceptional visitor experiences begin with empowered, supported teams.

