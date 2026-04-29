Qatar has introduced a package of measures aimed at supporting market stability and boosting investor confidence amid evolving regional conditions, authorities said.

The measures, delivered through the country’s foreign direct investment framework, include financial incentives, regulatory flexibility and operational support for international businesses.

Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani said the government remained committed to supporting companies operating in Qatar and ensuring business continuity.

“As regional conditions continue to evolve, we remain focused on acting decisively to support companies, safeguard continuity and reinforce confidence,” he said, adding that the approach was based on close coordination with the private sector.

Under the measures, Invest Qatar will continue to provide support of up to 40% on eligible local expenses through its National Incentives Programme, which has so far backed QAR2.8 billion ($770 million) in investment projects and created more than 900 jobs.

The Qatar Financial Centre and the Qatar Free Zones Authority have also introduced rent waivers, payment deferrals and lease extensions for affected tenants.

To ease compliance requirements, the Qatar Financial Centre said it would offer extensions for filing audited financial statements and allow case-by-case adjustments to tax filing deadlines.

Operational support includes expanded digital services from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, ongoing investor advisory services and a 24/7 hotline run by Invest Qatar, as well as logistics and crisis-response support across free zones.

Authorities said the measures are currently in effect and will be reviewed as needed.

Qatar said its economy remains resilient, supported by strong fiscal management, sovereign reserves and ongoing reforms under its national development strategy.

The International Monetary Fund has forecast Qatar to be among the fastest-growing economies in the Gulf from 2027.-TradeArabia News Service

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