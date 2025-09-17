Doha - Qatar Tourism, in collaboration with leading public and private sector partners, participated in Seatrade Cruise Europe 2025 in Hamburg from September 10 to 12.

The Visit Qatar pavilion at the exhibition served as a collaborative platform, bringing together key government entities such as the Ministry of Interior (Immigration Department and the Permanent Committee for Seaport Affairs), Mwani Qatar, Old Doha Port, and the General Authority of Customs. It also featured leading private sector representatives, including Qatar Airways, Discover Qatar, Doha Bus, Qatar International Tours, Travel Designer, and Al Tawfeeq Travel.

Together, the delegation showcased the opportunities for international cruise lines to collaborate with Qatar and support the sector’s continued growth, reaffirming the country’s commitment to developing cruise tourism and positioning Doha as a leading regional hub for marine travel.

Throughout the exhibition, the Qatar delegation engaged in selected conference sessions, held strategic one-to-one meetings with leading cruise operators, and welcomed distinguished visitors to the Visit Qatar pavilion.

Omar Al Jaber, chief of the Tourism Development Sector at Qatar Tourism, stated: “Cruise tourism is a vital pillar of our strategy and aligns closely with Qatar National Vision 2030 by diversifying our offerings, attracting international visitors, and supporting economic growth. Year after year, this sector continues to grow, and last season Doha Port welcomed nearly 360,000 visitors, a clear reflection of rising demand. As we look forward to the new cruise season beginning this November, we remain committed to positioning Doha as a premier regional hub for marine tourism, forging new partnerships and showcasing the unique experiences that Qatar has to offer.”

Ahead of the exhibition, on September 9, Qatar Tourism participated in the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) Conference, engaging in targeted discussions with global cruise operators.

On September 10, Qatar Tourism hosted an exclusive networking event at the Vier Jahreszeiten Hamburg Hotel, bringing together more than 150 distinguished guests. Attendees included representatives from leading cruise lines such as MSC, Royal Caribbean, TUI, Viking Cruises, and Silversea, regional tourism boards from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Oman, Bahrain, and Cruise Saudi, as well as shipping agencies, local DMCs, and members of the Cruise Arabia alliance.

The gathering provided a platform to strengthen industry connections, explore partnership opportunities, and highlight Qatar’s authentic hospitality and cultural experiences.

Further activities included a networking lunch hosted by TUI Cruises on September 13, attended by representatives from Qatar Tourism and Mwani, as well as a site visit to Hamburg Cruise Centre Altona for Qatari government stakeholders to exchange operational insights.

Qatar is preparing for the start of the 2025-2026 cruise season this November, which will feature 73 scheduled cruise calls, including four maiden calls to Doha Port. The 2024-2025 season closed on a strong note with 87 calls, a 19 percent increase on the previous season, and more than 396,000 visitors, reflecting a 5 percent year-on-year growth.

