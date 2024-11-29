

San Jose: The regional consultative meeting on the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Women Prisoners, known as the “Bangkok Rules,” concluded in San Jose, Costa Rica, with a decision to select the State of Qatar as the host for the upcoming regional consultative meetings.

In a statement, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) highlighted that Qatar’s selection underscores the country’s leading role in promoting international cooperation on human rights, particularly the rights of prisoners, in accordance with international standards and humanitarian law. MoI emphasised that this decision reflects the global community’s confidence in Qatar’s commitment to implementing the principles of the Doha Declaration, issued at the Thirteenth United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice. The Declaration advocates for comprehensive policies that focus on prisoner education and rehabilitation, improving their living conditions and medical care, and ensuring their reintegration into society. These efforts aim to reduce recidivism rates while extending support to prisoners’ families.

The statement further noted that this achievement enhances Qatar’s position as a global leader in advancing international initiatives aimed at improving criminal justice systems and aligning the treatment of prisoners with the highest international standards.

An official delegation from MoI led by Major General Nasser Mohammed Issa Al Sayed, Director of the Penal and Correctional Institutions Department, participated in the San Jose meeting.

