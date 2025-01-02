Qatar is strategically positioned to leverage its world-class infrastructure to drive sustained economic growth in 2025, according to a top executive of LuLu Group.



Dr Mohamed Althaf, LuLu Group Director of Global Operations, said the country is poised to reap “huge benefits” from government foresight and the well-calculated infrastructure-related preparations for Qatar National Vision 2030 and the hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the coming period.



He explained that some countries, despite being rich in resources, face a significant challenge due to inadequate infrastructure. In contrast, Qatar has established a strong foundation for development and is poised to utilise its world-class infrastructure as a “springboard” for future growth, he emphasised.



Dr Althaf said his optimism is grounded in several key factors, including Qatar’s prudent fiscal policies and the country’s proven track record of successfully delivering the world’s “best-ever” FIFA World Cup in 2022, which not only placed the nation under the global spotlight but “left a very credible legacy.”



Qatar is also keenly focused on becoming a centre for high-quality international events, he said.



Looking at significant achievements in 2024, Dr Althaf highlighted that the government has ensured that the country remains “a safe, secure, and prosperous environment” for its residents, building upon the successful legacy of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



He also emphasised Qatar made significant strides in food security in 2024. Citing self-reliance, he said “80-85% of major essentials in the country are now secure” because of domestic policies focusing on increased agriculture and food production, and improved market access with lower entry barriers for quality food imports.



He also said digital transformation remains a key focus area for Qatar, with significant investments in technology partnerships with global giants like Microsoft, Google, and Huawei, among others.



“The impact of technological advancements is clearly visible in the retail sector, particularly through the innovative strategies employed by the LuLu Group,” Dr Althaf told Gulf Times.



According to Dr Althaf, LuLu has integrated a range of digital solutions to streamline operations and enable a more convenient shopping experience for customers, noting that artificial intelligence (AI) is “emerging as an efficiency enhancer” rather than a threat.



Additionally, LuLu Group has adopted data analytics to gain insights into consumer behaviour, as well as other initiatives that collectively demonstrate its commitment to embracing technology to stay competitive in the retail sector’s evolving landscape.



“We are a very heavy user of technology...we are very knowledge-based and very much a data-driven business, noted Dr Althaf, who added that LuLu has integrated cloud-based systems for cold chain management and the Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for energy efficiency, while also developing autonomous stores and carbon-neutral facilities.



Looking ahead to 2025, he identified three fundamental areas of focus for Qatar: continued enhancement of food security, acceleration of business digital transformation, and further progress toward a knowledge-based economy.



On the diplomatic front, Dr Althaf stressed that Qatar is expected to expand its role as a global mediator in 2025. “Qatar is going to get even busier conducting its role as a chief peacemaker and negotiator for the world,” he added.

