RIYADH: Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MoCIT), signed a cooperation agreement in the Digital Government field with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the Digital Government Authority (DGA) on Monday.

The agreement aims to strengthen collaboration between the two countries in government digital transformation, capacity building, and competency enhancement in digital governance, as well as research, development, and investment in cutting-edge technologies within the digital government sphere. Additionally, the agreement encompasses various other areas relating to digital government and the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector.

The cooperation agreement was signed by Minister of Communications and Information Technology HE Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai and Minister of Communications and Information Technology of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HE EngAbdullah bin Amer Alswaha, on the sidelines of the 'LEAP 2024' conference, which is taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from March 4-7, under the theme 'Into New Worlds'.

Marking the occasion, Al Mannai said: "Our strong fraternal relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia pave the way for extensive cooperation and development opportunities across various sectors between our countries. Today's agreement exemplifies our dedication to fostering innovation and technological advancement both locally and internationally."

"We anticipate a productive partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that fosters the exchange of experiences and best practices in delivering government services, digital transformation, infrastructure development, and innovation promotion," headded.

He indicated that the cooperation agreement is a significant step that reflects Qatar's keenness to enhance international cooperation in the field of communications and information technology, especially with the fraternal Arab countries. The agreement aims to expand strategic partnerships in the digital government and digital economy sectors. It comes aligned with the ongoing efforts of the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council to strengthen the partnership between the two brotherly countries.

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology's participation in the 'LEAP 2024'conference underscores Qatar's active engagement in global technology platforms. The conference, held annually in Riyadh, convenes experts and specialists worldwide to discuss the latest technological advancements and their impact on society.

It serves as a vital forum for exploring topics such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, smart cities, and the digital economy.

